Ramaphosa: Govt to evaluate measures for a slow economic recovery

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government would spend the next two weeks evaluating measures that would allow a slow recovery of the economy as the country tries to survive the global coronavirus crisis.

Ramaphosa said that some factors affected by the lockdown may have to operate again.

As part of the regulations, only essential services can open during this period.

However, government has relaxed some of its measures to allow informal businesses like hawkers to continue trading.

The president has asked South Africans to stay home at least until the end of the month as the country tries to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He said that since the lockdown came into effect, the rate at which new cases had been identified had slowed significantly from 1,170 about two weeks ago to 1,934 to date.

Ramaphosa said that his Cabinet would take salary cuts for the next three months and contribute towards government's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

"An essential part of our response to this emergency is the principle of solidarity. From across society, companies and individuals have come forward to provide financial and other assistance. In support of this effort, we have decided that the President, Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers will each take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months."

Law enforcement officials will still monitor people's movements as most of the lockdown regulations still apply.

South Africans are not permitted to be on the streets unless it is under extremely exceptional circumstances, like getting medicine or shopping for essential goods.

