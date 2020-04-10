Probe launched into high number of COVID-19 infections at Durban hospital
Forty-eight health workers were among 66 people at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital that tested positive for the coronavirus.
DURBAN - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday said he had instructed KwaZulu-Natal health authorities to probe the high number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections among health workers at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban.
Forty-eight health workers were among 66 people at the facility that tested positive for the coronavirus. At least five COVID-19 patients died after being treated at the hospital.
Mkhize said he was reassured by health authorities that measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus at the hospital were implemented.
“St Augustine’s Hospital has now been closed and the closure means there are no new outpatients, all the sections are not operating. The wards are closed and therefore the fumigation process has started as was ordered by the Department of Health,” he said.
Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital was shut down this week to begin a fumigation process.
Mkhize said the hospital only had patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and those suspected to have the virus. He said the rest of the patients were moved to other facilities.
The minister said action would be taken against the hospital if a case of negligence is proven as investigations at the facility continued.
