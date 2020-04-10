Police launch criminal probe into Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown breach
The minister was seen photographed having lunch with former deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana and other people despite government's lockdown regulations ordering people to stay home.
DURBAN - Police have launched a criminal investigation against Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Ndabeni-Abrahams came under fire for contravening the national lockdown regulations which have been placed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
After the image showing minister dining at the home of Manana was circulated online earlier this week, the EFF laid a criminal complaint against her.
Police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters: "The case was opened at Douglasdale Police Station on Wednesday, so the necessary investigative processes are under way and we cannot deliberate on that but that it revolves around contravention of the Disaster Management Act."
Ndabeni-Abrahams has since apologised for her actions.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed her on two-months extended leave.
She will not earn her salary for one of the months.
