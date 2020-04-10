Parties, public reps pledge to take salary cuts to donate to COVID-19 fund
The EFF said its officials would also do the same and contribute to the COVID-19 fund as well as Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo.
JOHANNESBURG - Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday night that he and his executive would donate a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund, some political parties and public representatives were following suit.
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and senior officials in the metro would also be contributing percentages of their salaries to the fund.
With the lockdown now extended for 14 days, the poor were already feeling the impact and many jobs were on the line. Government called on those who could contribute to the Solidarity Fund to do so in order to help mitigate the impact of the lockdown.
EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said they had heeded this call.
“We call on all public representatives in all spheres of government and all employed people with adequate disposable income to do the same so that we assemble enough resources to the rapid spread of COVID-19 while guarding South Africa’s fiscal sovereignty,” Ngwenya said.
The money was set to assist the country fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
