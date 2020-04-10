Non-compliance with lockdown regulations won’t be tolerated - Africa

Roadblocks continued across the Western Cape on Good Friday, the first day of the Easter long weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic authorities on Friday sternly warned that non-compliance with the national lockdown regulations would not be tolerated.

Normally, traffic officers would be out in their numbers across the province during the period as the roads would be busy.

However, as a result of the lockdown, measures were implemented permitting essential services to operate and for people to leave their homes only under exceptional circumstances like getting medical assistance or to shop for essential items.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “In the past 24 hours, yet another 512 people were arrested for not complying with the lockdown regulations. We are urging motorists and the broader public to please stay at home and only go out of their homes when it’s absolutely necessary .”

Africa said officials would be out in full force.

“Last night [Thursday] we had several roadblocks on the N1 from Cape Town right up to Beaufort West where we stopped several vehicles and taxis. Seven taxis did not comply with the regulations and we dealt with those drivers,” he said.

Meanwhile, motorists attempting to enter the Eastern Cape were stopped by provincial transport officials.

The provincial Transport Department said it had seen a large number of people attempting to enter the province on Good Friday.

“We are grappling with a huge number of people who are trying to enter the province, particularly from the Western Cape side. Seemingly the extension of the lockdown by the president has caused unnecessary panic on some of our people and they have packed their bags and decided to come back home,” said the department's spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose urged other provincial authorities to ensure the movement of people is restricted and controlled.

“We cannot allow people to break the law and move up and down. A lot of the people who are stuck in the border now may be forced to go back to where they come from,” he said.

