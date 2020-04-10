Mkhize confirms 24 COVID-19 deaths as cases breach 2,000
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is updating the nation on the COVID-19 in the country.
DURBAN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that 24 people have died of the coronavirus and that there were 2,003 confirmed cases.
He added that 73,028 people had been tested in South Africa and that there had been 410 recoveries.
Earlier on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that 20 people had died.
Speaking at a media briefing in Durban on Friday, Minister Mkhize gave a provincial breakdown of the deaths - KwaZulu-Natal had 12 deaths, the Western Cape had six deaths, while Gauteng and the Free State had three each.
The minister said that except for two cases, the deceased were aged 63 and upwards. He said that South Africa was also seeing people with co-existing diseases succumbing quicker to the virus.
Health Minister Mkhize added that with the lockdown, South Africa had stopped the importation of the virus, saying that "we have aborted the immediate peak and are no longer following the rest of the countries" with much higher infection and death rates.
WATCH: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize updates SA on COVID-19 situation
More in Local
-
COVID-19: Old Mutual, Liberty temporarily drop their retrenchment covers
-
Ramaphosa says COVID-19 has claimed 20 lives in SA so far
-
Mbalula: Somizi's comments have serious consequences
-
Ramaphosa: Govt to evaluate measures for a slow economic recovery
-
Densely populated areas a major challenge for self-isolation - WC Health Dept
-
Police launch criminal probe into Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown breach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.