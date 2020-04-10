Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'
This comes after a video emerged on social media on Thursday where Mhlongo can be heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks before the president's official announcement.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would be taking action against TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.
This comes after a video emerged on social media on Thursday where Mhlongo can be heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks before the president's official announcement.
The minister has denied this claim and accused the Metro FM presenter of spreading fake news and misinformation.
#Covid19inSA Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on why he is laying a criminal complaint against Somizi Mhlongo. @BongaDlulane #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/gCgNepki0M— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2020
Mbalula said that he would report the matter to Sandton police on Friday morning.
Mhlongo has since apologised, saying he made those comments in jest. However, Mbalula is not taking it lying down.
Spoke to @somizi he was not even aware about what his joke could mean for me if it was true. Apology accepted 👏👏👏👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/1XB53GjlNf— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 9, 2020
He said that he would be reporting the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities.
Spreading fake news is a criminal offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act.
A Cape Town man was arrested on Monday for spreading fake news.
More in Politics
-
DA & EFF call on Ramaphosa to remove Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
-
Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the law
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams asks for forgiveness in apology
-
Ramaphosa places Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for breaking lockdown rules
-
St Augustine's Hospital closed as 48 staffers test positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.