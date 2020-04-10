Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'

This comes after a video emerged on social media on Thursday where Mhlongo can be heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks before the president's official announcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would be taking action against TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

The minister has denied this claim and accused the Metro FM presenter of spreading fake news and misinformation.

#Covid19inSA Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on why he is laying a criminal complaint against Somizi Mhlongo. @BongaDlulane #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/gCgNepki0M — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 10, 2020

Mbalula said that he would report the matter to Sandton police on Friday morning.

Mhlongo has since apologised, saying he made those comments in jest. However, Mbalula is not taking it lying down.

Spoke to @somizi he was not even aware about what his joke could mean for me if it was true. Apology accepted 👏👏👏👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/1XB53GjlNf — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) April 9, 2020

He said that he would be reporting the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Spreading fake news is a criminal offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

A Cape Town man was arrested on Monday for spreading fake news.