View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'

This comes after a video emerged on social media on Thursday where Mhlongo can be heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks before the president's official announcement.

FILE: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: @somizi via instagram.com
FILE: Media personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: @somizi via instagram.com
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would be taking action against TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

This comes after a video emerged on social media on Thursday where Mhlongo can be heard saying that Mbalula told him that the lockdown would be extended by two weeks before the president's official announcement.

The minister has denied this claim and accused the Metro FM presenter of spreading fake news and misinformation.

Mbalula said that he would report the matter to Sandton police on Friday morning.

Mhlongo has since apologised, saying he made those comments in jest. However, Mbalula is not taking it lying down.

He said that he would be reporting the matter to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

Spreading fake news is a criminal offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

A Cape Town man was arrested on Monday for spreading fake news.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA