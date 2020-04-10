View all in Latest
Makhura concerned about stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that officials had received a number of complaints about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 being stigmatised.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that healthcare professionals must use their protocols to ensure people who tested positive for COVID-19 were protected.

The provincial government has raised concerns about the stigmatisation of those who have tested positive for the virus in some communities.

On Thursday, Gauteng’s command council gave an update on the spread of the coronavirus, saying the province remains the epicenter of the country.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that officials had received a number of complaints about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 being stigmatised.

He said that this had prompted government to be more strict about the kind of information it made public, especially on specific areas where the virus had broken out.

"We do not want to be sharing information about suburbs and specific townships, information which is important for our medical team and our health professionals."

Makhura said that his government would also be increasing it’s capacity to screen and test people in a bid to flatten the curve in the province.

Timeline

Comments

