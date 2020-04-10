Makhura concerned about stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that officials had received a number of complaints about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 being stigmatised.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that healthcare professionals must use their protocols to ensure people who tested positive for COVID-19 were protected.
The provincial government has raised concerns about the stigmatisation of those who have tested positive for the virus in some communities.
On Thursday, Gauteng’s command council gave an update on the spread of the coronavirus, saying the province remains the epicenter of the country.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that officials had received a number of complaints about people who have tested positive for COVID-19 being stigmatised.
He said that this had prompted government to be more strict about the kind of information it made public, especially on specific areas where the virus had broken out.
"We do not want to be sharing information about suburbs and specific townships, information which is important for our medical team and our health professionals."
Makhura said that his government would also be increasing it’s capacity to screen and test people in a bid to flatten the curve in the province.
WATCH: President extends lockdown by two more weeks to end-April
More in Local
-
Mbalula to report Somizi for name dropping over lockdown extension 'joke'
-
CARTON: 5G or not 5G? That is the question
-
Ramaphosa: Lockdown extension means prevention of massive loss of life
-
FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 update
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to give COVID-19 update
-
Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.