Govt should reconsider lockdown restrictions on e-commerce - Takealot CEO

Takealot.com CEO Kim Reid said while government was doing a good job in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still room for improvement.

JOHANNESBURG - With the national lockdown extended to the end of the month, some e-commerce companies on Thursday said government should reconsider lifting the ban on goods not considered essential.

Takealot.com CEO Kim Reid said while government was doing a good job in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, there was still room for improvement.

South Africans are confined to their homes and are only allowed to leave to buy essential goods such as food and medication. Reid said the country was largely following the Chinese model, which recognised that e-commerce should be allowed.

“In China amidst the crisis, the government encouraged them [e-commerce companies] to ramp up their services…We’ve had calls from people with mentally challenged kids who need toys. We can’t help them… It’s been deemed as non-essential,” he said.

Listen to Kim Reid’s interview on Radio 702 below:

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.