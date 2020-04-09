View all in Latest
You can buy baby clothes under lockdown – Cogta

Following many requests for clarity on the sale of ‘baby care products’ after shops stop selling clothing during the lockdown, Cogta says South africans can buy clothing for babies between 0-36 months.

FILE: Pick n Pay, Clicks, Shoprite and Checkers are some of the stores that will now sell baby and toddler clothing in the remaining days of the nationwide lockdown. Picture: pixabay.com
FILE: Pick n Pay, Clicks, Shoprite and Checkers are some of the stores that will now sell baby and toddler clothing in the remaining days of the nationwide lockdown. Picture: pixabay.com
one hour ago

BRITS, North West – Mothers of toddlers and moms-to-be are relieved to learn that they can now purchase baby clothing. This follows many requests for clarity on the sale of ‘baby care products’ after shops stopped selling clothing during the lockdown, despite the amendment to the regulation on 25 March, which allowed the sale of baby products.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has clarified that the sale of baby care products, including clothing, is permissible.

“The regulations published on 25 March 2020 included, under paragraph 6(a), the following inclusion as an essential good:’(iv) Products for the care of babies and toddlers’. Following requests for clarification, we confirm that this provision includes baby clothes, blankets, towels, and other essential accessories for new-borns, infants and toddlers up to 36 months old.”

With the winter chill creeping in, parents vented their frustrations at not being able to buy warm clothes for their children; while expectant parents lamented not being able to even fulfill the hospital bag list when preparing for delivery.

Non-profit organisations approached the courts, labelling the prohibition of the sale of baby clothing as unconstitutional.

On Monday, the Tebeila Institute of Leadership, the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court, seeking an order for businesses to be allowed to sell products essential to the care of babies.

Pick n Pay, Clicks, Shoprite and Checkers are some of the stores that will now sell baby and toddler clothing in the remaining days of the nationwide lockdown.

