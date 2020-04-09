William Booth’s would-be killers 'wore surgical masks'

The criminal defence lawyer was unharmed after he was shot at while in the garage at his Higgovale home on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Police have on Thursday revealed that the hitmen who tried to murder a prominent defence attorney in Cape Town wore surgical face masks.

They said investigation into the attempted hit on William Booth continued.

The criminal defence lawyer was unharmed after he was shot at while in the garage at his Higgovale home on Thursday morning.

The Law Society of South Africa has expressed shock at the attempted murder of Booth.

The criminal defence lawyer is its chairperson and also serves on various structures in the legal profession.

The society has condemned the incident and said attempts on the lives of legal practitioners undermined the rule of law and access to justice.

It said legal practitioners should be able to practice without fearing for their lives.

Meanwhile, investigators have been combing the scene of the shooting.

It's understood booth survived because he was shielded by his wife's car.