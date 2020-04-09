WC municipalities step up COVID-19 relief efforts for residents
Most of these measures involve financial relief and access to water for those in need.
CAPE TOWN - All municipalities in the Western Cape have now put measures in place to help struggling residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of these measures involve financial relief and access to water for those in need.
The Swellendam Municipality is housing homeless people in community centres and indigent households are receiving food parcels. Farmers have also stepped in with food donations.
The Drakenstein Municipality in Paarl has provided financial relief to ratepayers. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch Municipality is sanitising all public spaces and was also the first town to provide payment holidays for ratepayers.
The provincial Local Government Department’s James-Brent Styan.
"Water and sanitation provision has been bolstered by the municipalities, with additional capacity, including water tankers and temporary toilets being deployed. Public communal areas such as taxi ranks, cemeteries, public buildings and public toilets are regularly sanitised."
District municipalities have also stepped in to help.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 8 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
