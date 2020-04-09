View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC Liquor Traders Association asks sellers to stop alcohol sales during lockdown

Under the lockdown regulations, the sale of alcohol is prohibited – yet it’s still being sold in parts of Cape Town.

8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation is appealing to traders to stop selling liquor during the lockdown.

Under the lockdown regulations, the sale of alcohol is prohibited – yet it’s still being sold in parts of Cape Town.

Legal traders have also raised concerns as they are adhering to the government's call on the sale of liquor.

The organisation’s secretary Lefa Mapilo said they have informed all their structures not to sell before the lockdown but has received information that people are still not adhering to the regulations.

“We do understand that there are people selling liquor, but we will never know because these things happen under the carpet.”

Mapilo adds that they have found out that some people are not even traders who are selling alcohol.

“What we are hearing and also finding out is that some people are not even traders. Some people overstocked because the last two weeks before the lockdown there were specials everywhere, so people were just grabbing. So, some people kept that stock and because of the demand, people are trying their luck.”

LANGA LIQUOR LOOTERS ARRESTED

Two people have been arrested for looting a liquor store in Langa at the weekend.

Liquor was stolen from the store, which is attached to Shoprite, on Sunday.

A woman was arrested shortly after the incident and a man was taken into custody later on Sunday night.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA