WC Liquor Traders Association asks sellers to stop alcohol sales during lockdown

Under the lockdown regulations, the sale of alcohol is prohibited – yet it’s still being sold in parts of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation is appealing to traders to stop selling liquor during the lockdown.

Legal traders have also raised concerns as they are adhering to the government's call on the sale of liquor.

The organisation’s secretary Lefa Mapilo said they have informed all their structures not to sell before the lockdown but has received information that people are still not adhering to the regulations.

“We do understand that there are people selling liquor, but we will never know because these things happen under the carpet.”

Mapilo adds that they have found out that some people are not even traders who are selling alcohol.

“What we are hearing and also finding out is that some people are not even traders. Some people overstocked because the last two weeks before the lockdown there were specials everywhere, so people were just grabbing. So, some people kept that stock and because of the demand, people are trying their luck.”

LANGA LIQUOR LOOTERS ARRESTED

Two people have been arrested for looting a liquor store in Langa at the weekend.

Liquor was stolen from the store, which is attached to Shoprite, on Sunday.

A woman was arrested shortly after the incident and a man was taken into custody later on Sunday night.