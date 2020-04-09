WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa extends COVID-19 lockdown by two more weeks
The president's address comes from the Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of the Easter long weekend .
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the lockdown by two more weeks beyond the initial 21 days.
His address on Thursday comes from the Union Buildings in Pretoria ahead of the Easter long weekend.
The number of cases in the country is currently at 1,845 with 18 deaths.
The president thanked South Africans for abiding by the rules of the lockdown and their patience during this trying time.
"Faced with such daunting challenges, you the people of South Africa, have responded with remarkable patience and courage. You have respected the lockdown."
Ramaphosa said he would be taking a one third pay cut, along with the deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.
He said the money would go towards the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised R2.2 billion.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives COVID-19 update
