UIF: COVID-19 benefit fund only applicable during lockdown period
The UIF said that out of the R30 billion available for payouts this financial year, R10 billion had been allocated to deal with COVID-19 lockdown cases.
JOHANNESBURG - The Unemployment Insurance Fund said on Wednesday that the allocated National Disaster Benefit Fund would only pay workers whose salaries had been docked until the end of the lockdown.
The UIF has received about 22,000 claims through its COVID-19 email address so far. But that number will rise, as more companies cut employee salaries to survive.
The UIF said that out of the R30 billion available for payouts this financial year, R10 billion had been allocated to deal with COVID-19 lockdown cases.
Spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi said: "So the COVID-19 benefit is applicable for the 21 days of lockdown, so basically we'll be paying salaries of those people who are going to be affected by the lockdown for this period
He said that they would only cover the shortfall for salaries until next Thursday when the lockdown ended unless it was extended.
This means that employees whose entire April salaries have been docked will have to apply from the general unemployment fund.
The UIF said that companies who had effected pay cuts must approach the UIF for assistance as soon as possible so that workers can receive their payouts this month.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
For the first time, SAA has turned a passenger plane into cargo carrier
-
Eskom can't afford to repeatedly fix vandalised infrastructure during lockdown
-
South African stocks lose close to 2% as emerging markets rally dissipates
-
Eskom records significant rise in unplanned power cuts in Gauteng
-
SA's wine exports now free to flow
-
Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.