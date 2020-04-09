Social grants to be paid out earlier in May
The long queues seen during the last round of payments has compelled the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to change dates for some categories of recipients.
CAPE TOWN - Social grants will be paid out earlier from May.
Disability and old age grants will be paid on 4 May. All other grants will be paid from 6 May.
Scenes of chaos unfurled in some parts of the country when child support grant beneficiaries descended on pay points earlier than expected this month.
Officials struggled to enforce social distancing rules.
