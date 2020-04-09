'Skeem Saam' actor Charles 'Big Boy' Maja dies
'Skeem Saam' announced Charles Maja's death on Thursday afternoon via its Twitter account.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African entertainment industry has lost yet another favourite persona as news of Charles Maja, who played Big Boy Mabitsela on SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam, has died.
Skeem Saam announced his death on Thursday afternoon via its Twitter account.
You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories and in our hearts.— Skeem Saam 8 (@SkeemSaam3) April 9, 2020
Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep.
RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuOVYMNUF6
Maja, who hails from Limpopo, was also a well-known radio drama voice actor on the SABC's Thobela FM.
He made his debut on Skeem Saam in 2016 when he was introduced as the abusive, alcoholic father of Leshole Mabitsela, played by Thabo Mkhabela.
Maja's character soon won hearts over when he turned his life around, stopped abusing his son and instead became his pillar of strength as the pair would go through a series of heart-breaking challenges in the soapie.
The character was also well-known for adding comic relief to the soapie's serious story lines.
In an interview with Channel 24 in 2018, Maja, who had no professional training, said in real life, he was quite different from his brash character.
"Big Boy and I are complete opposites – we don’t mix. He is rough and he shouts at people while I am cool, calm and collected. I can’t stand confrontation and would rather walk away than involve myself in an argument," he told the website.
Fellow Skeem Saam actors and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Maja.
Man could rap even better than your fav😂😭💔 #ripcharlesmaja pic.twitter.com/lLBTIG3PFE— Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) April 9, 2020
What a legend, what a character and what an actor! God we appreciate you for borrowing this world Ntate Charles Maja. He made his mark, show cased his talent diligently and may he rest in eternity peace. Robala ka kgotso ntate Maja!!!#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/ohVejcgZzB— SLM (@Urbaniologist) April 9, 2020
#ripcharlesmaja this was really unexpected. pic.twitter.com/dppoKBrtYm— GRAPHIC DESIGNER (@MahlatjieJoy) April 9, 2020
Not only did u bless us with ur acting talent, u blessed us with great memes too. #RIPCharlesMaja 💔 pic.twitter.com/vysN9cubFJ— B ☺️N G I W E 🌿 (@BongiweMhlamvu) April 9, 2020
The talented legend also played as "Bra Tick" on Mahlakung, a Thobela FM Radio drama.— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) April 9, 2020
RIP Big Boy Mabitsela❤🕊🕊#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/LlVFxsnQyy
RIP Big Boy😢😢😢,skeem saam will never be the same again without you💔💔,and leshole part is gonna start boring.🙆♂️🙆♂️#RIPCharlesMaja pic.twitter.com/K85tLk0mci— Jones (@Jones92062491) April 9, 2020
Mabitsela the great🙌🏻❤skeem saam won't be the same without this legend😭🥺Rest in peace Big boy👏🏻 #ripcharlesmaja pic.twitter.com/XalI6ZkKx3— Tumiie_13 👑🇿🇦 (@tumiie_13) April 9, 2020
