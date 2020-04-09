-
Second suspect arrested for Sphiwe Sibeko's rape, murder
The grade 9 pupil from Aurora Girls' High School went missing last Thursday after going to a local shop.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested a second person in connection with the raping and killing of a 14-year-old girl in Dobsenville, Soweto.
The grade 9 pupil from Aurora Girls' High School went missing last week Thursday after going to a local shop.
Officers said that the suspect was arrested in White City in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Earlier this week, police handcuffed a 22-year-old man who was suspected of being one of the killers.
Both suspects will appear in the Protea magistrates court.
Police said that they were searching for one more person.
