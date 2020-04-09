Sassa introduces new dates for elderly, disability grants
The agency has now instituted a payment file system that will only allow payments to the elderly on the 4th and 5th of each month and then only open from the 6th for other beneficiaries.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Thursday said it had introduced new grant payment dates and methods to protect the elderly and those with disabilities from the month end rush.
The agency has moved pay dates for these beneficiaries to the 4th and 5th of every month.
Child support grants would be available from the 6th.
Sassa said it had effected these changes from the lessons learnt from the last payment cycle during the national lockdown.
Sassa said during the last payment cycle, there were child support beneficiaries who refused to comply with the new regulations that only allowed the elderly and those with disabilities to access their grants.
It said some of those beneficiaries were impatient and at some stations even pushed in front of the elderly in order to access their money first.
This posed all sorts of health challenges making it difficult to maintain social distancing.
Sassa said older people who also receive child support and foster child grants would be able to access all their money at once from the 4th.
It said once the money was in the account, it would remain there until it would be needed.
