SAB denies breaking lockdown rules after booze trucks stopped
SAB trucks were stopped on Wednesday near Kagiso carrying alcohol worth over R13 million.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) has denied claims that they violated the regulations of the COVID-19 lockdown.
SAB trucks were stopped on Wednesday near Kagiso carrying alcohol worth over R13 million.
SAB trucks were stopped at Chamdor near Kagiso, on their way to deliver alcohol worth about R13m.— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 8, 2020
The drivers were fined. Police are looking for the managers who issued the instruction for the trucks to deliver, so they can be arrested.
Well done Brigadier Maduna and team. pic.twitter.com/LIeMV3eS0v
The drivers were fined by police, with six employees arrested, including three truck drivers.
Under the lockdown regulations, the transportation of alcohol is prohibited, as is the sale of alcoholic beverages.
SAB said that the alcohol in transit was not for sale but was being transported for storage at its facilities.
Spokesperson Refiloe Masemola: "The beer in transit at the time of the arrests and seizure was packaged inventory which had to be moved to an SAB-owned off-site storage facility and was in no way for sale or distribution. As an organisation, we are here to play our part in not only fighting the pandemic but protecting the wellbeing of our communities, our employees and our contributions towards our economy."
More in Local
-
UIF: COVID-19 benefit fund only applicable during lockdown period
-
Precious resource: Govt water truck drivers reveal hijack fears
-
For the first time, SAA has turned a passenger plane into cargo carrier
-
WC municipalities step up COVID-19 relief efforts for residents
-
Eskom can't afford to repeatedly fix vandalised infrastructure during lockdown
-
Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept wants answers over school arson attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.