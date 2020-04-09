View all in Latest
SAB denies breaking lockdown rules after booze trucks stopped

SAB trucks were stopped on Wednesday near Kagiso carrying alcohol worth over R13 million.

Authorities stop SAB trucks in Kagiso on 8 April 2020. Picture: @FaithMazibukoSA/Twitter
Authorities stop SAB trucks in Kagiso on 8 April 2020. Picture: @FaithMazibukoSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) has denied claims that they violated the regulations of the COVID-19 lockdown.

SAB trucks were stopped on Wednesday near Kagiso carrying alcohol worth over R13 million.

The drivers were fined by police, with six employees arrested, including three truck drivers.

Under the lockdown regulations, the transportation of alcohol is prohibited, as is the sale of alcoholic beverages.

SAB said that the alcohol in transit was not for sale but was being transported for storage at its facilities.

Spokesperson Refiloe Masemola: "The beer in transit at the time of the arrests and seizure was packaged inventory which had to be moved to an SAB-owned off-site storage facility and was in no way for sale or distribution. As an organisation, we are here to play our part in not only fighting the pandemic but protecting the wellbeing of our communities, our employees and our contributions towards our economy."

Timeline

