Residents of gated communities urged to comply with lockdown laws

According to the Association of Residential Communities, not all of those in charge of gated communities are complying with the regulations, interpreting the rules differently.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Residential Communities has urged complexes and estates to comply with the lockdown regulations, with some residents believing they can still use communal property like parks and gyms during this period.

The lockdown prohibits anyone from leaving their house unless it's for essential services such as acquiring food, medicine or health care.

But according to the association, not all of those in charge of gated communities are complying with the regulations, interpreting the rules differently.

Some argue that they are paying levies and therefore can make use of their communal facilities.

Association president Jeff Gilmour: "We are facing a national disaster here and whether we live in a residential community or not we are confined to our place of residence."

WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 9 April 2020 AM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.