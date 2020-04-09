Residents of gated communities urged to comply with lockdown laws
According to the Association of Residential Communities, not all of those in charge of gated communities are complying with the regulations, interpreting the rules differently.
JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Residential Communities has urged complexes and estates to comply with the lockdown regulations, with some residents believing they can still use communal property like parks and gyms during this period.
The lockdown prohibits anyone from leaving their house unless it's for essential services such as acquiring food, medicine or health care.
But according to the association, not all of those in charge of gated communities are complying with the regulations, interpreting the rules differently.
Some argue that they are paying levies and therefore can make use of their communal facilities.
Association president Jeff Gilmour: "We are facing a national disaster here and whether we live in a residential community or not we are confined to our place of residence."
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 9 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Second suspect arrested for Sphiwe Sibeko's rape, murder
-
Lockdown: Drop in temps raises concerns about areas at high risk of fires
-
Coronavirus... virus… us: NW health denies Mzwakhe Mbuli for COVID-19 song
-
Ramaphosa defends WHO after Trump virus lashing
-
Dirco says it is working to aid SA citizens stranded abroad to return home
-
Cape Town warns informal traders against trading without permit during lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.