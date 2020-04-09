Ramaphosa visits health info centre tracking coronavirus in SA
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said researchers working on real-time data to monitor and track the spread COVID-19 in the country were stepping up efforts to fight the spread of the virus.
Ramaphosa visited the Department of Health's information centre housed at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research offices in Pretoria on Thursday.
The president said the insights generated by the centre were important for decision-making by the national coronavirus command council.
There are currently 1,845 reported cases in South Africa, 18 people have died, and 45 have recovered.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation desk - 19 April 2020
Ramaphosa said researchers were expanding their work to get more information.
“And now they are linking up to all the provinces, all the districts in our country and all the hospitals. I was particularly impressed to see that they have already tracked all the hospitals and the beds that are available. The BnBs and hotels that can be utilised as quarantine or isolation centres.”
#COVID19 https://t.co/oJ4zJHKDMH— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 9, 2020
