Parly committee asks for report on crimes by police during lockdown
Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the request was in light of concerning reports of murders and assaults by the police since the lockdown commenced 14 days ago.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s police committee has asked for a detailed report of crimes committed by South African Police Service (SAPS) members during the lockdown.
Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson has on Thursday asked for a detailed analysis of incidents and statistics relating to investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) between January to March.
The IPID is looking into several cases of alleged assault by officers during the national lockdown.
Thirty-eight incidents of police misconduct are being investigated, and almost half are in Gauteng.
The committee said it had always maintained that the enforcement of the state of national disaster regulations should be done within the confines of the Constitution.
Joemat-Pettersson said everyone had to align themselves with the president who gave orders to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the SAPS on 26 March.
She said as part of its constitutional obligation of oversight, the committee had requested those statistics to ensure the cases were investigated and that those found in the wrong would be prosecuted.
The committee will do an expert analysis on the IPID statistics and discuss them at its next meeting.
It’s also urged police to continue enforcing the declaration within the confines of the law as directed by the president.
