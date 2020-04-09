Open for business, but no one to sell to – Joburg traders
Traders initially were not allowed to trade due to the lockdown, but thereafter some permits were issued.
JOHANNESBURG – Informal traders in Johannesburg said it was not business as usual as customers were staying indoors.
Only a few informal traders are back at their stalls in the empty streets of Johannesburg on Thursday.
This after they were issued with temporary permits allowing them to sell.
Some of those seen there are selling fruit and vegetables as per the amended regulation.
A trader said while they had commended government for lifting the ban, they were struggling.
“At least we can survive, at least we can feed our families. But it’s bad. There are no people in the streets. Who are we going to sell to?"
Another trader has also welcomed the move.
“Government tried to help us, just trying to manage.”
Not all traders were granted permits after a large crowd gathered at the city’s offices, and the issuing of permits was suspended.
It’s not known when the permit process will reconvene. Only half of the traders were issued with permits.
