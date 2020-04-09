Nehawu backs down from legal action against Mkhize over protective gear

For weeks now, workers in both the private and public sectors had been threatening to go on strike if they were not given the necessary equipment to protect themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers union Nehawu won't be seeking any further legal recourse against Minister Zweli Mkhize after an agreement was reached over personal protective equipment for its members.

The union met with Mkhize on Wednesday and urged government to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

For weeks now, workers in both the private and public sectors had been unhappy about the lack of necessary equipment to protect themselves from contracting the virus.