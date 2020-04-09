Mbalula issues stern warning to motorists ahead of Easter weekend
The Department of Transport said at the start of this week, roadblocks across the country increased from 17,500 to close to 30,000.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned South Africans against travelling this Easter long weekend, saying if they do so, they would face the consequences.
On Thursday, Mbalula said the country was still on lockdown and violating the regulations was against the law.
South Africa is in its second week of the three-week lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The department said it had noticed a spike in the number of motorists on the roads travelling from one province to another.
Mbalula said the behaviour of South Africans violating lockdown rules was shocking.
The Department of Transport said at the start of this week, roadblocks across the country increased from 17,500 to close to 30,000.
The number of e-hailing drivers flouting the regulations also increased.
Mbalula said the number of motorists who had attempted inter-province travel despite the ban now stood at 196.
Spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said this was unacceptable.
“The industry bodies must play their part to reign in those who still seek to demonstrate disregard of the law.”
The department said police would not be merciful to offenders.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Over 8,000 people screened in WC, COVID-19 infections at 522
-
William Booth’s would-be killers 'wore surgical masks'
-
Some African countries heading for peak in coronavirus cases in weeks - WHO
-
Open for business, but no one to sell to – Joburg traders
-
David Tembe steps down as JMPD chief
-
All homeless people at Strandfontein site screened – City of CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.