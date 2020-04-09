Mbalula issues stern warning to motorists ahead of Easter weekend

The Department of Transport said at the start of this week, roadblocks across the country increased from 17,500 to close to 30,000.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned South Africans against travelling this Easter long weekend, saying if they do so, they would face the consequences.

On Thursday, Mbalula said the country was still on lockdown and violating the regulations was against the law.

South Africa is in its second week of the three-week lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The department said it had noticed a spike in the number of motorists on the roads travelling from one province to another.

Mbalula said the behaviour of South Africans violating lockdown rules was shocking.

The Department of Transport said at the start of this week, roadblocks across the country increased from 17,500 to close to 30,000.

The number of e-hailing drivers flouting the regulations also increased.

Mbalula said the number of motorists who had attempted inter-province travel despite the ban now stood at 196.

Spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said this was unacceptable.

“The industry bodies must play their part to reign in those who still seek to demonstrate disregard of the law.”

The department said police would not be merciful to offenders.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.