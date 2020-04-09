View all in Latest
Makhura: Gauteng must increase efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

Gauteng is the epicentre and now accounts for 782 of the 1,845 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province remained the epicenter of COVID-19 infections in the country and his government was focusing its efforts on mass screenings to flatten the curve.

The provincial command council has given an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.

Gauteng now accounts for 782 of the 1,845 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Makhura said Johannesburg was the epicenter of the province.

“[Johhanesburg has] 440 cases, followed by Ekurhuleni with 111 cases, Tshwane with 90 cases, West Rand [has] 12 cases and Sedibeng with six cases.”

WATCH: Johannesburg is the epicentre of COVIUD-19 in Gauteng

He said as the epicenter of the country, Gauteng needed to redouble its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

"We now have 8,005 community workers who have been trained. A week ago, we said we had trained 4,000 people so we have doubled the numbers. We will soon reach all our community healthcare workers.”

The premier said out of the about 200 people tested in Alexandra last week, one person tested positive.

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA