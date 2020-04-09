Makhura: Gauteng must increase efforts to curb spread of COVID-19
Gauteng is the epicentre and now accounts for 782 of the 1,845 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province remained the epicenter of COVID-19 infections in the country and his government was focusing its efforts on mass screenings to flatten the curve.
The provincial command council has given an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday.
Gauteng now accounts for 782 of the 1,845 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
Makhura said Johannesburg was the epicenter of the province.
“[Johhanesburg has] 440 cases, followed by Ekurhuleni with 111 cases, Tshwane with 90 cases, West Rand [has] 12 cases and Sedibeng with six cases.”
WATCH: Johannesburg is the epicentre of COVIUD-19 in Gauteng
He said as the epicenter of the country, Gauteng needed to redouble its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
"We now have 8,005 community workers who have been trained. A week ago, we said we had trained 4,000 people so we have doubled the numbers. We will soon reach all our community healthcare workers.”
The premier said out of the about 200 people tested in Alexandra last week, one person tested positive.
More in Local
-
Rand rallies as investors see value after deep fall
-
COVID-19 forces Easter celebrations to go virtual in SA and abroad
-
COVID-19: Water scarcity, access still major issue in rural SA
-
Over 8,000 people screened in WC, COVID-19 infections at 522
-
William Booth’s would-be killers 'wore surgical masks'
-
Mbalula issues stern warning to motorists ahead of Easter weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.