Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay currently accounts for more than half the coronavirus cases in the province.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane sanitises his hands against the spread of the coronavirus ahead of a special EXCO meeting on 20 March 2020. Picture: @OscarMabuyane/Twitter
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane sanitises his hands against the spread of the coronavirus ahead of a special EXCO meeting on 20 March 2020. Picture: @OscarMabuyane/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he was concerned by the number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay.

There are currently 45 cases in the province.

WATCH: COVID-19 The Situation Desk - 9 April 2020

Premier Mabuyane said mass screening operations started in Port Elizabeth last week.

“I started in Nelson Mandela with the launch of our massive testing programme last week Thursday and screening, and we have seen some relative stability in terms of compliance in the metros and some difficulty in the rural areas. We have expanded our awareness and education programmes.”

Nelson Mandela Bay currently accounts for more than half the coronavirus cases in the province.

