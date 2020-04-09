Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay currently accounts for more than half the coronavirus cases in the province.
CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he was concerned by the number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay.
There are currently 45 cases in the province.
WATCH: COVID-19 The Situation Desk - 9 April 2020
Premier Mabuyane said mass screening operations started in Port Elizabeth last week.
“I started in Nelson Mandela with the launch of our massive testing programme last week Thursday and screening, and we have seen some relative stability in terms of compliance in the metros and some difficulty in the rural areas. We have expanded our awareness and education programmes.”
