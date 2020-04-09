View all in Latest
Lockdown: Drop in temps raises concerns about areas at high risk of fires

A 23-year-old man died in afire that broke out in his home on Wednesday night in Lenasia, as temperatures are dropping and residents remain under lockdown.

FILE: Jupiter informal settlement. Picture: EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – While police investigate a deadly fire in the south of Johannesburg, MEC Panyanza Lesufi said on Thursday physical distancing in densely populated areas is close to impossible.

A 23-year-old man died in the fire that broke out in his home on Wednesday night in Lenasia, as temperatures are dropping and residents remain under lockdown, seeking warmth.

Lesufi said residents living in informal settlements were faced with bigger challenges during this period.

“If we expect people to stay without getting out of that shack and also to remain there for the next 21 days, it is practically impossible.”

