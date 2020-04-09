Lesufi: Gauteng Education Dept wants answers over school arson attacks

In the latest fire, Soshanguve High School was severely damaged on Wednesday. It is the fourth school to be targeted in the area during the national lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Wednesday that his department was working with law enforcement to track down the criminals behind the arson attacks at schools during the lockdown.

Soshanguve High School was severely damaged in the latest fire on Wednesday.

This morning it’s Soshanguve Secondary School. We lost four schools in a week @SAPoliceService @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/OnfDVPdUVM — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 8, 2020

It is the fourth school to be targeted in the area during the national lockdown.

Lesufi said that his department was looking for answers.

"It's quite clear that if you burn down a school, you're angry about something and we want to know why you're angry. Why would you burn a place that will assist your own child? We have 22 vandalised schools in Gauteng thus far, and in Soshanguve, within a week, four schools have burned down."