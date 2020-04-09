View all in Latest
KZN sees sharp rise in COVID-19 cases after 66 unlocated cases resolved

The jump can be partially attributed to tracer teams finding many of the 77 unlocated.

Picture: 123rf
Picture: 123rf
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal has seen a sharp increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections, with a total of 1,845 people now being infected across the country.

Eighteen people have now succumbed to the virus. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for exactly half of those who have died.

The St Augustine’s private hospital in Durban has also been closed after more than 60 people were infected, most of them staff.

KwaZulu-Natal had 257 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday alone, but this number has now jumped significantly by almost 100 confirmed cases in just three days.

The latest figures show this can partially be attributed to the fact that tracer teams have now managed to find 66 of the 77 patients who had been reported as "unlocated" due to not giving their residence details over. There are now only 11 unlocated cases.

Gauteng, however, still accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the country, with a total of 782.

WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 8 April 2020 PM

Timeline

