FITA raises concern over sales of vape kits during lockdown

Eyewitness News has seen multiple receipts from people who have purchased Twisp products from Dis-chem during the lockdown period.

FILE: Twisp said it had closed all operations and had no control over the conduct of any independent retailers. Picture:AFP
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) has raised the alarm on ongoing vape product sales during the lockdown.

The sale of tobacco products is not allowed during this period.

However, Eyewitness News has seen multiple receipts from people who have purchased Twisp products from Dis-chem during the lockdown period.

FITA's Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “South Africans were forwarding proof of purchases of Twisps during the lockdown period, and then directed us to the actual web page where you can order and request delivery.”

Dis-chem said it was investigating the matter and have implemented additional measures to ensure high levels of compliance.

While Twisp said it had closed all operations and had no control over the conduct of any independent retailers.

