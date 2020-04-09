Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital

Five of the 18 people who have died due to COVID-19 in the country were treated at this hospital.

DURBAN - There are now concerns that many others may have been infected during the spread of COVID-19 at the St. Augustine's Hospital in Durban.

On Thursday, a health worker at the hospital said she was stressed about family members who are starting to show symptoms.

The Durban woman, who wishes not to be named for fear of reprisal, is among the 48 health workers who have tested positive for the virus at the Netcare hospital.

Netcare has claimed that it provides more protection to health workers than what is recommended by the WHO and the NICD.

However, a staff member has told Eyewitness News that health workers at the hospital were not given personal protection equipment when they saw patients who were not diagnosed with COVID- 19.

She said she suspected she contracted the virus from a man who was initially admitted for an unrelated diagnosis.

Trade union Denosa has called on Netcare to take responsibility and ensure that the families of health workers are tested.

The hospital was shut indefinitely on Tuesday with the provincial government saying it intended to quarantine the facility.

