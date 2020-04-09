Eskom can't afford to repeatedly fix vandalised infrastructure during lockdown
The power utility said that there'd been a significant rise in power supply interruptions in several communities, including Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Wednesday that it would not be able to attend to repeated power failures caused by illegal connections and vandalism of its infrastructure.
It said that doing so would not be financially viable and would only put further strain on critical resources during the national lockdown.
The power utility said that there'd been a significant rise in power supply interruptions in several communities, including Soweto.
Eskom's Motlhabane Ramashi: "Removing illegal connections and fixing bypass meters in an effort to protect the network to optimally operate to its design capability. The activity is currently suspended and that will, therefore, affect the restoration of supply in affected areas as a result of the unprecedented demand."
More in Business
-
South African stocks lose close to 2% as emerging markets rally dissipates
-
Eskom records significant rise in unplanned power cuts in Gauteng
-
SA's wine exports now free to flow
-
Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs
-
Old Mutual's exco take salary cuts to donate to Solidarity Fund
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.