Dirco says it is working to aid SA citizens stranded abroad to return home

Dirco said that at least 3,600 citizens approached its foreign missions seeking assistance to come back home.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has given the assurance that interventions are under way to come to the aid of South Africans stranded abroad.

Officials are busy arranging for flights leaving South Africa to repatriate people from here and return with South Africans stranded overseas.

These are citizens who are in possession of a return ticket but could not come back due to COVID-19 lockdown measures here and abroad.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were also consulting with SAA and other agencies to assist in the repatriation of citizens stranded at airports.

"Many countries are under lockdown and have restricted movement and we therefor have to allow and negotiate for them to allow for South Africans to be allowed to either fly or use land means to get to nearest places where they can be fetched by the airlines that are flying back to South Africa."

Ngqengelele said that authorities were arranging that South Africans in overseas countries which were in close proximity meet in a central place and get transported from there.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.