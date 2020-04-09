David Tembe steps down as JMPD chief
On Thursday, the metro said it had agreed to keep the terms of the separation agreement confidential.
JOHANNESBURG - David Tembe has stepped down from his position as Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief.
The department's Sipho Dlephu has been appointed acting chief of police.
City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said: “Director Dlephu has been in the service of the JMPD for the past 36 years, has a vast experience and has been in charge of operations and crime prevention.”
Following his appointment as mayor earlier this year, Geoff Makhubo recalled over 1,000 recruits to the JMPD academy.
At the time, the mayor said the recruits were not ready to serve and ordered they be retrained.
