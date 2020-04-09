DA & EFF call on Ramaphosa to remove Ndabeni-Abrahams for lockdown breach
Communications Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams is on special leave for two months - and loses a month's pay - after meeting with Ramaphosa and apologising for her actions on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not fire Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for violating the lockdown regulations, it will undermine the whole process.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Democratic Alliance (DA) are united in calling for her removal and arrest, like the thousands of South Africans arrested for the same offence.
Ndabeni-Abrahams is on special leave for two months - and loses a month's pay - after meeting with Ramaphosa and apologising for her actions on Wednesday.
WATCH: Communications Minister's apology for breaking lockdown rules
The EFF said that with Police Minister Bheki Cele not arresting Ndabeni-Abrahams, it showed that the law did not apply to members of the executive.
Party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said that it put the legitimacy of the lockdown at risk.
"We even doubt that Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams is even washing her hands if she can openly and publicly go against such a regulation when we are faced with such a dangerous and deadly pandemic like COVID-19."
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme said that President Ramaphosa must go a step further.
"The president should be the one who lays a criminal complaint against Ndabeni-Abrahams."
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will stand in for Ndabeni-Abrahams for the duration of her absence as Communications and Digital Technologies Minister.
More in Politics
-
Too late to apologise - EFF opens criminal case against Ndabeni-Abrahams
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Our politicians cannot operate above the law
-
Ndabeni-Abrahams asks for forgiveness in apology
-
Ramaphosa places Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for breaking lockdown rules
-
St Augustine's Hospital closed as 48 staffers test positive for COVID-19
-
Ramaphosa must take strong action against Ndabeni-Abrahams - DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.