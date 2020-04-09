Attorney William Booth survives attempted hit at home

Shots were fired at him while he was in his garage. Eyewitness News understands Booth was not injured in the attempted hit.

CAPE TOWN - Well known Cape Town criminal lawyer William Booth has survived an attempt on his life.

It happened at his home on Thursday morning.

Shots were fired at him while he was in his garage.

Eyewitness News understands Booth was not injured.

Booth in 2016 received a death threat after his colleague Noorudien Hassan was shot outside his home in Crawford. Hassan represented many suspected gang bosses and kingpins.

In October 2015, Booth was threatened after he represented two alleged child molesters.