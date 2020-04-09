COVID-19 forces Easter celebrations to go virtual in SA and abroad

This year, Easter celebrations will be coming to people’s homes.

JOHANNESBURG - For many, the Easter period is a time to be with friends and family or observe religious celebrations. But with the nationwide lockdowns around the world and here in South Africa, things have taken a different turn across the globe.

At The Vatican, Pope Francis will be sharing messages throughout the weekend via The Vatican's YouTube channel.

MultiChoice has launched a pop-up DStv channel where it will broadcast content from Thursday, 9 April, until Monday, 13 April.

Speaking to 702’s Clement Manyathela, MultiChoice South Africa head of corporate affairs Reggie Moalusi said the programmes would be jam-packed.

The SABC will be broadcasting a multifaith Easter schedule.

The public broadcaster has partnered with the South African Council of Churches (SACC), to render an uplifting “Let us Pray” schedule, to mark the Easter period. The schedule includes:

• A Good Friday Special on 10 April 2020, from 15h00 to 17h30 on SABC 2,

• An Easter Sunday Special on 12 April 2020, from 11h00 to 13:00 on SABC 2,

• An Interfaith Special on 12 April 2020, between 13h00 and 14h00 on SABC 2, and

• A Unity in Diversity Special on 12 April 2020, between 14h00 and 14h30 on SABC 1.

On the entertainment front, classical music singer Andrea Bocelli will mark Easter Sunday by singing live from an empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy.

And for the kids, numerous #easteregghunt projects are going on across social media platforms - all with the aim of entertaining kids.