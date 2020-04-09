COVID-19: Durban's St Augustine’s Hospital to be kept under quarantine, says MEC
Government officials said that 66 people connected with St Augustine’s Hospital had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that Netcare’s St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban will be kept under quarantine for now.
Simelane-Zulu announced on Wednesday night that the hospital had been shut indefinitely after the deaths of five COVID-19 patients who were treated at the hospital.
The MEC said that all non-COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the hospital and taken to other facilities, while those with minor ailments had been sent home.
Forty-eight of those infected are health workers.
MEC Simelane-Zulu said that the remaining COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment.
"We've also indicated to the hospital that it has a responsibility of quarantining the health workers that were infected within the facility."
Simelane-Zulu said that after the quarantined health workers and patients had fully recovered, officials would work with the hospital management to ensure that the facility was safe to be reopened.
