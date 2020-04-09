Coronavirus... virus… us: NW health didn't pay Mzwakhe Mbuli for COVID-19 song

Health MEC Madoda Sambatha had apparently only challenged Mbuli to compose a song about the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West health department on Thursday denied giving popular poet Mzwakhe Mbuli money to produce a song about coronavirus.

The department said it was overwhelmed with calls from local artists and producers in the province, accusing them of favouring the poet.

It said health MEC Madoda Sambatha merely challenged Mbuli to compose a song about the pandemic.