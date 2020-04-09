Cape Town warns informal traders against trading without permit during lockdown

Cape Town has issued 934 permits to informal food traders across the city to resume operations for the remainder of the lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has issued 934 permits to informal food traders across Cape Town to resume operations for the remainder of the lockdown.

Informal food trading means the items sold are uncooked.

As stipulated in government's amended regulations, goods that are allowed to be sold include fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and fish and sweets and cool drinks.

As part of the conditions, trading can only take place between 8am and 5pm, personal protective equipment like masks and gloved must be used, a distance of a metre apart should be maintained between trading stalls and banned items like cigarettes must not be sold.

Mayco member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg: "We've also done some permits on behalf of the Health Department for our spaza shops, so the city is also saying thank you to the traders and their cooperation and it's only for those traders and we ask all other traders not to trade because the regulations do not cover you. Your goods will be confiscated if you continue trading."

