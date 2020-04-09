258 samples sent for testing after CT home COVID-19 screenings
Since the weekend, almost 4,000 people have been screened in Happy Valley, Mbekweni, Bo-Kaap and Khayelitsha.
CAPE TOWN - Door-to-door screenings have led to more than 250 samples being sent for testing in Cape Town.
The mass screening and testing will give government an indication of whether South Africa has been able to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections.
"This is a small growth in numbers but we may be currently be experiencing a calm before a heavy and devastating storm."
This was the warning from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize last week. Since then a mass screening drive has been launched. Densely populated communities have been targeted.
The initiative will give government a better view of whether it's been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Of the 3,930 people screened in Cape Town this week, 258 samples have been referred for testing based on their responses to the screening questionnaire.
Authorities said that community testing appeared to be the most effective tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
WATCH: COVID 19 Situation Desk - 9 April 2020 AM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
