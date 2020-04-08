View all in Latest
Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs

Capped at R50,000 per entity the fund will assist small and medium sized businesses to survive during and after the nationwide lockdown.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The tourism department has on Wednesday opened applications for eligible businesses to apply for a R200 million COVID-19 relief fund.

Capped at R50,000 per entity, the fund will assist small and medium-sized businesses to survive during and after the nationwide lockdown.

It's guided by the tourism broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) codes of good practices.

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said there were strict requirements.

“All the requirements need to be complied with, including having a registered company [which is an] SMME that fall within the tourism sector and also being tax compliant.”

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was consulting its lawyers on the legality and constitutionality of the fund.

On Wednesday, the party's John Steenhuisen said by using the B-BBEE codes, the department was racialising the distribution of money.

“It’s not only unconscionable [that] the critical financial relief at this time of distress, for thousands of businesses and commercial entities, is rationalised – it is, in our opinion, most likely illegal as well. What we are not going to do is allow the government to use this crisis to further divide our nation. We are going to use every avenue available to us to fight for the rights of every South African.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

