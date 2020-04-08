Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs
Capped at R50,000 per entity the fund will assist small and medium sized businesses to survive during and after the nationwide lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG – The tourism department has on Wednesday opened applications for eligible businesses to apply for a R200 million COVID-19 relief fund.
Capped at R50,000 per entity, the fund will assist small and medium-sized businesses to survive during and after the nationwide lockdown.
It's guided by the tourism broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) codes of good practices.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said there were strict requirements.
“All the requirements need to be complied with, including having a registered company [which is an] SMME that fall within the tourism sector and also being tax compliant.”
The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, recently announced the availability of a 200 million rand #TourismReliefFund, aimed at providing relief to SMEs in the tourism and hospitality sector. For further info and fund guidelines, click here: https://t.co/SfQzIJx118 pic.twitter.com/z7RvaDewBy— SATravelTrade (@SATravelTrade) April 8, 2020
However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was consulting its lawyers on the legality and constitutionality of the fund.
On Wednesday, the party's John Steenhuisen said by using the B-BBEE codes, the department was racialising the distribution of money.
“It’s not only unconscionable [that] the critical financial relief at this time of distress, for thousands of businesses and commercial entities, is rationalised – it is, in our opinion, most likely illegal as well. What we are not going to do is allow the government to use this crisis to further divide our nation. We are going to use every avenue available to us to fight for the rights of every South African.”
