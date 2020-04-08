‘Stay at home’, WC traffic chief warns Easter weekend chancers
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the province was preparing for the weekend to ensure that motorists would not be on the roads during the lockdown period.
CAPE TOWN – With the Easter long weekend ahead, traffic officials said if members of the public who would not have a permit to be on the road, they should stay at home.
On Wednesday, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the province was preparing for the weekend to ensure that motorists would not be on the roads during the lockdown period.
Africa said usually during this time, roads were busy with high numbers of vehicles moving in and out of the province, but despite the lockdown, officers would still be on the roads.
“If you do not have a permit, if you are not rendering essential services or are transporting essential goods, stay at home.”
He adds that operations at the borders will continue.
“Our borders are closed – at all our borders leading to other provinces we have 24/7 roadblocks, but also within the Western Cape, we have a few 24/7 roadblocks where we stop cars on a minute-by-minute basis.”
