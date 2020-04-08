View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Soshanguve taxi driver arrested for violating lockdown regulations

The man was caught ferrying 13 passengers in a 15-seater taxi – that's three more than what is allowed and driving without a permit or license.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf
Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG –Gauteng traffic police have arrested another taxi driver for breaking lockdown regulations.

The man was caught ferrying 13 passengers in a 15-seater taxi – that's three more than what is allowed.
The driver was also operating outside of the permitted hours with an unlicensed vehicle.

Gauteng traffic police's Obed Sibasa said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a driver’s license, driving a taxi without a professional driving permit, driving a motor vehicle without a permit for it and being outside and operating within the lockdown period at 1 pm.”

Earlier this week another taxi driver was also handcuffed in Hillbrow for contravening the Disaster Management Act.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 8 April 2020 AM

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA