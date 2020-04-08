Soshanguve taxi driver arrested for violating lockdown regulations
The man was caught ferrying 13 passengers in a 15-seater taxi – that's three more than what is allowed and driving without a permit or license.
JOHANNESBURG –Gauteng traffic police have arrested another taxi driver for breaking lockdown regulations.
The man was caught ferrying 13 passengers in a 15-seater taxi – that's three more than what is allowed.
The driver was also operating outside of the permitted hours with an unlicensed vehicle.
Gauteng traffic police's Obed Sibasa said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested for driving without a driver’s license, driving a taxi without a professional driving permit, driving a motor vehicle without a permit for it and being outside and operating within the lockdown period at 1 pm.”
Earlier this week another taxi driver was also handcuffed in Hillbrow for contravening the Disaster Management Act.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 8 April 2020 AM
