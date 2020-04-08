Soshanguve High School near Pretoria badly damaged in fire

It is the fourth school in the province to be damaged in Soshanguve during the lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Soshanguve High School in Pretoria has been gutted by fire.

The Gauteng Education Department said that the administration block had been razed to the ground after the roof caved in.

This morning it’s Soshanguve Secondary School. We lost four schools in a week @SAPoliceService @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/OnfDVPdUVM — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 8, 2020

Police are still investigating what caused Wednesday morning's blaze but the department suspects arson.

It is the fourth school in the province to be damaged in Soshanguve during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, 22 other schools have also been vandalised in the province during this period.

Later this morning, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the four schools which have been affected by the fire.