Social distancing is just a dream here, Lesufi says while in Tembisa
MECs across Gauteng are running COVID-19 awareness programnes with acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi visiting Tembisa on Wednesday.
TEMBISA – Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has acknowledged it’s almost impossible for residents of townships to practice social distancing.
MECs across Gauteng are running COVID-19 awareness programmes with Lesufi visiting Tembisa on Wednesday.
Lesufi said government needed to work hard to ensure the residents there were provided with adequate housing in future.
He began his day by being tested at a mobile unit at the Phumulani Mall. He said awareness was vital.
“It's not easy but it needs to be done. We can't, as leaders, call upon people to come and test when we can't test ourselves. So, we need to lead by example and allow society to come and test. This is for the sake of our country."
#Tembisa #Covid19inSA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2020
Information pamphlets which are being distributed in Tembisa during awareness campaigns.
Photo: Ahmed Kajee/EWN pic.twitter.com/8hwTElpqHt
Most residents in Tembisa live in informal settlements or RDP houses – with more than four people in each dwelling.
“The reality is that where we are, if you speak about social distancing, you’re just dreaming. It’s impossible.”
Lesufi said government needed to educate residents about COVID-19 because an outbreak in a township could spell disaster.
WATCH: COVID-19 awareness & testing in Tembisa
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
COVID-19 death toll rises to 18 in SA, cases at 1,845
-
SA's wine exports now free to flow
-
Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
-
Durban hospital shut down after fifth COVID-19 related death
-
Tourism department opens COVID-19 funds applications for SMMEs
-
Dirco: Over 3,000 S. Africans stuck abroad want to come home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.