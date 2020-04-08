Social distancing is just a dream here, Lesufi says while in Tembisa

MECs across Gauteng are running COVID-19 awareness programnes with acting social development MEC Panyaza Lesufi visiting Tembisa on Wednesday.

TEMBISA – Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has acknowledged it’s almost impossible for residents of townships to practice social distancing.

Lesufi said government needed to work hard to ensure the residents there were provided with adequate housing in future.

He began his day by being tested at a mobile unit at the Phumulani Mall. He said awareness was vital.

“It's not easy but it needs to be done. We can't, as leaders, call upon people to come and test when we can't test ourselves. So, we need to lead by example and allow society to come and test. This is for the sake of our country."

Information pamphlets which are being distributed in Tembisa during awareness campaigns.

Most residents in Tembisa live in informal settlements or RDP houses – with more than four people in each dwelling.

“The reality is that where we are, if you speak about social distancing, you’re just dreaming. It’s impossible.”

Lesufi said government needed to educate residents about COVID-19 because an outbreak in a township could spell disaster.

