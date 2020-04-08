View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
Go

Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Those who worked closely with the infected staff member are now at home – and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days, monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

Closure sign at Shoprite store in Bothasig. Image: Johanna Kotze on Facebook.
Closure sign at Shoprite store in Bothasig. Image: Johanna Kotze on Facebook.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Food retailer Shoprite has closed a Cape Town store after an employee tested positive for COVID -19.

The Bothasig supermarket was closed on Tuesday.

The supermarket will re-open following an inspection by the provincial health department.

In a statement, the Shoprite Group confirms a staff member at its Bothasig store tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store was immediately closed on Tuesday and a professional decontamination company had been brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the building.

The retail giant said it had informed the health department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Shoprite said a mobile clinic was immediately dispatched to the store and all employees were tested.

Those who worked closely with the infected staff member are now at home – and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days, monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

All employees returning to work will be temperature tested and the mobile clinic will remain on site until the testing is wrapped up.

The retailer adds face shields are sanitised on the hour and other strict hygiene practices will remain in place.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA