Shoprite store in Bothasig closed after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Those who worked closely with the infected staff member are now at home – and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days, monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

CAPE TOWN – Food retailer Shoprite has closed a Cape Town store after an employee tested positive for COVID -19.

The Bothasig supermarket was closed on Tuesday.

The supermarket will re-open following an inspection by the provincial health department.

In a statement, the Shoprite Group confirms a staff member at its Bothasig store tested positive for the coronavirus.

The store was immediately closed on Tuesday and a professional decontamination company had been brought in to sanitise and deep-clean the building.

The retail giant said it had informed the health department and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Shoprite said a mobile clinic was immediately dispatched to the store and all employees were tested.

All employees returning to work will be temperature tested and the mobile clinic will remain on site until the testing is wrapped up.

The retailer adds face shields are sanitised on the hour and other strict hygiene practices will remain in place.