Samwu calls on members to stay away from work until they get protective gear
The union said it had received complaints that municipal workers are being forced to take leave if they failed to perform certain services during the lockdown.
DURBAN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has called on its members to stay away from work until they're given personal protective equipment.
The union said it had received complaints that municipal workers were being forced to take leave if they failed to perform certain services during the lockdown.
It's appealed to members to refuse to sign any leave forms once they returned to their posts.
Samwu’s Dumisane Magagula said many municipalities around the country were trying to coerce workers to apply for leave in order to save salary costs during the nationwide lockdown.
Magagula said one such case was found in the Free State said: “We have a case in the Free State where employees have been told to take leave or the municipality is going to take those leave days without employees applying for those leave days.”
He said as the country battled to curb the spread of COVID-19, health and safety issues for essential services workers were also of great concern.
“Where they are giving out gloves, they will be giving out disposable gloves but expect employees to use the same gloves for a week. In other municipalities, they have told employees to bring in their own gloves.”
The union has called on municipalities to ensure that the safety of workers is ensured in line with the occupational health and safety standards.
It has also called on workers to refuse to work if they feel their safety has not been guaranteed.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Eskom tells investors it doesn’t need to approach govt for help, for now
-
Ramaphosa: Economy will take big hit but lives more important
-
Lockdowns: Saving lives, but ruining livelihoods in Africa
-
City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders
-
Rand rallies with riskier assets on signs of slower coronavirus infection rates
-
Lockdown: CT’s Groote Schuur Hospital records massive drop in trauma cases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.